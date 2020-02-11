Ieq Capital LLC Invests $252,000 in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 119,010 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 199,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,652,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,498,000 after purchasing an additional 645,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 164,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13. Pure Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $23.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $428.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.39 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.74.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

