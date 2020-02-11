Ieq Capital LLC Invests $273,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $81,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 348.4% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 20,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.62.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $584.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $589.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.71. The company has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.15 and a 52-week high of $616.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total value of $131,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,002.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,894 shares of company stock worth $15,409,364. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

