Ieq Capital LLC Invests $289,000 in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SYSCO by 8.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 431,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,224,000 after acquiring an additional 33,869 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in SYSCO by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in SYSCO by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 265,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $1,856,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

In related news, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 28,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $2,328,287.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 163,028 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,242 in the last three months. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYY opened at $76.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.48. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $65.24 and a one year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.89.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

