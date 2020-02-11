Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,949 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in D. R. Horton by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in D. R. Horton by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in D. R. Horton by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in D. R. Horton by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $61.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.10 and a 200 day moving average of $52.55. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $61.77.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. D. R. Horton’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $26,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $459,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,364 over the last ninety days. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.46.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

