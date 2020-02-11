Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $330,000 Investment in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.27. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Several analysts recently commented on NLOK shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

