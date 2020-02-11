Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $3,060,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $3,318,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $2,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $175.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.57 and a 12 month high of $177.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.15 and its 200 day moving average is $152.09.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $1,248,113.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,837.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $93,131.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,745 shares of company stock worth $2,697,995 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.90.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

