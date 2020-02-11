Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,434,585.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,484.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $210,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,320 shares of company stock worth $11,186,087 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $112.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.60. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

