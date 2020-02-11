Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1,722.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.82.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $152.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.83. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $153.00.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.