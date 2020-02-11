Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 260,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34,920 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $203.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.44. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $143.91 and a twelve month high of $207.94. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.27.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total value of $968,037.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,203,296.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,413,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,034.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,173,294. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

