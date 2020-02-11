II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $550-600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $616.17 million.II-VI also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.02-0.32 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.37. 1,678,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average is $34.95. II-VI has a one year low of $26.93 and a one year high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.73 million. II-VI had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that II-VI will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IIVI shares. ValuEngine lowered II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered II-VI from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on II-VI from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of II-VI in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered II-VI from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.64.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $975,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,332,656.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

