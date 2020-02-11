II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Canaccord Genuity

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IIVI. Raymond James downgraded shares of II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

IIVI traded up $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,804,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.85. II-VI has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.91. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 1.17.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. II-VI had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that II-VI will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $975,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,651 shares in the company, valued at $15,332,656.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 122.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

