ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Trading Up 6%

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) were up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $5.10, approximately 127,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,922,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Several analysts have weighed in on IMGN shares. ValuEngine upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. The company has a market cap of $720.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 287,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 35,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 171,081.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 753,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 752,759 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $750,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 903,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 18,910 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.