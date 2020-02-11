Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC raised Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. AltaCorp Capital cut Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.57.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,207. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,438,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $620,011,000 after buying an additional 323,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,833,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,479,000 after purchasing an additional 147,360 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,701,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,040,000 after purchasing an additional 241,563 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,006,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,616,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 982,366 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.