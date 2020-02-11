Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC raised Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. AltaCorp Capital cut Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.57.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,207. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $30.38.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
