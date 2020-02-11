Inception Mining (NASDAQ:IMII) Stock Price Down 23.4%

Inception Mining (NASDAQ:IMII)’s stock price dropped 23.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 375,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 152,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.

About Inception Mining (NASDAQ:IMII)

Inception Mining, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Clavo Rico mine located on the 200-hectare Clavo Rico Concession, located in southern Honduras.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Inception Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inception Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.