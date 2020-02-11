Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Incyte by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,129,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,447,000 after purchasing an additional 66,797 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,878,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,418,000 after buying an additional 209,772 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 934,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,631,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 477,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after acquiring an additional 327,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 465,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,530,000 after acquiring an additional 21,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,354,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $192,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,642 shares of company stock worth $4,147,155. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

INCY stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.33. The company had a trading volume of 50,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,140. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

INCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho cut shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

