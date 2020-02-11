Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,799,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 299,723 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,173,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 132,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICD stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.60. 184,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,359. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $49.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.09.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

