Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Receives $11.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRT. Compass Point cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.11. 216,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,404. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 97.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 23,781 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

