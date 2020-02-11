Independent Research Analysts Give Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) a €5.60 Price Target

Independent Research set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CEC1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.30 ($6.16) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($7.09) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ceconomy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.77 ($6.71).

Shares of CEC1 traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €4.98 ($5.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The business has a fifty day moving average of €4.97 and a 200 day moving average of €4.78. The company has a market cap of $13.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69. Ceconomy has a 1 year low of €4.01 ($4.66) and a 1 year high of €5.75 ($6.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

