Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,931,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 438,447 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $19,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 55.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 270,402 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 24.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 36.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 111,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 56.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price target on Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Infosys to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.02.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 254,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,041,606. The firm has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. Infosys Ltd has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Infosys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

