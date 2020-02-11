Infrastrata (LON:INFA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.28

Infrastrata PLC (LON:INFA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00), with a volume of 10046271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 million and a PE ratio of -2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.38.

Infrastrata (LON:INFA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported GBX (0.09) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

InfraStrata plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gas storage company. It engages in the development of gas storage project at Islandmagee in County Antrim in Northern Ireland. The company was formerly known as Portland Gas plc and changed its name to InfraStrata plc in December 2009. InfraStrata plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

