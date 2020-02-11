Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) Short Interest Update

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 341.5% from the January 15th total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innodata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Get Innodata alerts:

INOD stock remained flat at $$1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 8,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,511. Innodata has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 million, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other Innodata news, major shareholder Luzich Partners Llc sold 20,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $26,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,595,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders acquired 33,873 shares of company stock worth $42,366 and sold 25,950 shares worth $33,322. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innodata stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Innodata worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a digital services and solution company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility PR Solutions (Agility). The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise to make unstructured information useable for various domains, including health, science, and law.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.