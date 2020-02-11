Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 652.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,407,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 13.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on IIPR. TheStreet raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,307. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 295.73, a current ratio of 295.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $59.56 and a 1 year high of $139.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 298.51%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold acquired 370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.21 per share, with a total value of $27,457.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 324,264 shares in the company, valued at $24,063,631.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.49 per share, with a total value of $27,471.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,994,277.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,845 shares of company stock valued at $358,918. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

