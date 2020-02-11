Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Trading Up 8.7%

Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG)’s stock price was up 8.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.12 and last traded at $7.99, approximately 2,363,546 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,714,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INSG shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Inseego from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Inseego from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Inseego in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, National Securities cut shares of Inseego to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inseego currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.54.
The stock has a market capitalization of $590.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.81.
Inseego Company Profile (NASDAQ:INSG)
Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.
