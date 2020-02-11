Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Trading Up 8.7%

Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG)’s stock price was up 8.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.12 and last traded at $7.99, approximately 2,363,546 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,714,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INSG shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Inseego from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Inseego from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Inseego in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, National Securities cut shares of Inseego to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inseego currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

Get Inseego alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $590.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inseego by 229.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,918,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,235,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 535,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 51,003 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,587 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 323.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 118,450 shares during the period. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.