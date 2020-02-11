Insider Selling: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) VP Sells 530 Shares of Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $93,131.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $175.77. 454,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,156. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 837.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,004,000 after buying an additional 1,226,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,028,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,321,000 after buying an additional 85,255 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $13,513,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $11,718,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 122,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after buying an additional 77,413 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.90.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

