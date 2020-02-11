Insider Selling: Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) EVP Sells 556 Shares of Stock

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LMT stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $439.76. The company had a trading volume of 870,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $292.53 and a 52-week high of $441.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,838,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,820,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,012,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

