Insider Selling: Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) EVP Sells 556 Shares of Stock

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
LMT stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $439.76. The company had a trading volume of 870,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $292.53 and a 52-week high of $441.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.47.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,838,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,820,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,012,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.