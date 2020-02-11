Insider Selling: Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) CEO Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) CEO Chaim Indig sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $2,648,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PHR stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.76. The company had a trading volume of 323,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average of $27.56. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter worth about $606,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter worth about $11,955,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter worth about $29,435,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHR shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

