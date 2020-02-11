Insider Selling: Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) CFO Sells 323 Shares of Stock

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $65,413.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ROK traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.74. 21,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,360. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $143.91 and a 1 year high of $207.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 92,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. G.Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.27.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

