Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Insmed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insmed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average is $20.47. Insmed has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.70.

In other news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. 4.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Insmed by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Insmed by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Insmed by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 915.7% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Insmed by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

