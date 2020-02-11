Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.61-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.77. Insperity also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.73-4.16 EPS.

NSP traded up $2.63 on Tuesday, hitting $89.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,729. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. Insperity has a 12 month low of $67.06 and a 12 month high of $144.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

Separately, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Insperity to $128.00 and set an accumulate rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.00.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

