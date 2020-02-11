Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.55 and last traded at $31.55, approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.43.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $298,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 197,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,625 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 35,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

