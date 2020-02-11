Intelsat (I) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Intelsat (NYSE: I) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/7/2020 – Intelsat was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

2/7/2020 – Intelsat had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

2/3/2020 – Intelsat had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $22.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Intelsat had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $3.90. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Intelsat was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/30/2019 – Intelsat was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of I opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $517.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.27. Intelsat SA has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $27.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelsat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intelsat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Intelsat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Intelsat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelsat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

