Intelsat (I) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Intelsat (NYSE: I) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/7/2020 – Intelsat was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.
- 2/7/2020 – Intelsat had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.
- 2/3/2020 – Intelsat had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $22.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2020 – Intelsat had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $3.90. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2020 – Intelsat was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/30/2019 – Intelsat was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
Shares of I opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $517.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.27. Intelsat SA has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $27.29.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelsat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intelsat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Intelsat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Intelsat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelsat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Featured Article: Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.