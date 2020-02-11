Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $105.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $100.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point set a $105.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $104.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.88.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.88. 1,878,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,427,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.40. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,767.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $889,905.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,386,372.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,436 shares of company stock worth $14,439,091 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,562,000 after purchasing an additional 488,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,518,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,190,000 after purchasing an additional 85,241 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,075,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,307,000 after purchasing an additional 254,600 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,574,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,855,000 after purchasing an additional 588,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,972,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,111,000 after purchasing an additional 71,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

