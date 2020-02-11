International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) will report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.45. International Paper reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for International Paper.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.27.

IP stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.74. 1,624,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850,114. International Paper has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $358,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,454,000. Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in International Paper by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 992,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,510,000 after purchasing an additional 208,937 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in International Paper by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after purchasing an additional 187,551 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,786,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Paper (IP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.