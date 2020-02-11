Interzone (ITZ) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.00

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Interzone coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Interzone has a market cap of $233.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Interzone has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Interzone Coin Profile

Interzone (ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw . Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone . The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Interzone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

