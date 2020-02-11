Inverness Counsel LLC NY Buys 304 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,675,000 after buying an additional 762,969 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,274,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DG traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $156.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,590. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $166.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.95.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

