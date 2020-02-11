Inverness Counsel LLC NY Decreases Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 249,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,659 shares during the period. Celanese makes up 1.5% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Celanese were worth $30,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 410.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CE traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.33. 7,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,625. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.86 and a 200 day moving average of $118.46. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $94.73 and a twelve month high of $128.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CE. Bank of America upgraded Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Celanese from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Celanese from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Celanese from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.71.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

