Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $776,000 Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lessened its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Cerner were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price target on Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on Cerner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cerner from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.71.

NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.16. 22,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,262. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $80.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.46 and a 200-day moving average of $70.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,645.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $13,930,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,898 shares in the company, valued at $12,260,176.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,437 shares of company stock worth $23,151,057 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

