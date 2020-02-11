Inverness Counsel LLC NY Invests $274,000 in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 32.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,086,968 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $57,435,000 after buying an additional 265,356 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 32.6% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,922 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $56,218,000 after buying an additional 261,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.50 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.79.

Nextera Energy Partners stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,337. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.12, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $58.28.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.20 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is an increase from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Nextera Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -141.72%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

