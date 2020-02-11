Inverness Counsel LLC NY Invests $39.87 Million in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 707,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,870,000. Truist Financial accounts for 1.9% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,984,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,212,000. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.73. The stock had a trading volume of 310,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405,768. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

