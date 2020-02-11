Inverness Counsel LLC NY Lowers Stock Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,479 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 247,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,650,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,018.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E William Parsley III sold 20,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $3,044,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 33,723 shares of company stock worth $5,159,747 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNC traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,510. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $118.70 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.64. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

