Inverness Counsel LLC NY Purchases 175 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,652 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 349,845 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after buying an additional 66,551 shares during the period. Security National Bank raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 37,361 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 668,857 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,643,000 after acquiring an additional 30,668 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 38,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $2,748,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Howard Weil started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.89.

EOG stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.87. The company had a trading volume of 545,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,505. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.75 and a 200-day moving average of $76.74. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $107.89. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

