Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Acquired by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,544,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 229,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 25,186 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 135,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,470,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEY traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 860 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,089. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average is $18.36. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $19.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

