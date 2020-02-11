Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Bought by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,727,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,972,000 after buying an additional 2,706,950 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 16.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,763,000 after buying an additional 275,371 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Invesco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,918,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,492,000 after acquiring an additional 59,556 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,600,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,772,000 after acquiring an additional 379,855 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,598,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,661,000 after acquiring an additional 101,046 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup set a $16.50 price objective on Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

