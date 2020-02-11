Invesco Senior Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

VVR opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

