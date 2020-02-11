Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Lowered by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,077 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 8.2% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $15,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,601,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 905,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,752,000 after acquiring an additional 55,359 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,682,000 after acquiring an additional 39,318 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 747,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,540,000 after acquiring an additional 20,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 660,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,432,000 after acquiring an additional 21,294 shares in the last quarter.

RSP stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.26. 1,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,922. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $100.50 and a twelve month high of $118.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

