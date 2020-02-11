Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Sets New 12-Month High at $247.70

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $247.70 and last traded at $247.65, with a volume of 133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $247.43.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.19.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.