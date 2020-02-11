Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.05 and last traded at $23.93, 5,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.1115 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSHD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 38,699 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 364.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

