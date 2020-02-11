Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.44

Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 1300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.0493 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.
Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls Company Profile (NYSE:VGM)
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
