Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.44

Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 1300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.0493 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGM. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls during the 4th quarter worth $454,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 79,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls during the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 15.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls Company Profile (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

