Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II stock opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

