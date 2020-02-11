Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.61

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.61 and last traded at $40.61, with a volume of 4230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.39.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $18,642,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

